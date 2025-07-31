

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc (SGRO.L) on Thursday reported a 11 percent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2025, aided by higher net rental income, especially from the UK market. The company also increased its interim dividend from last year's half-year period.



The British real estate investment trust reported IFRS pre-tax profit of 264 million pounds in the first half of 2025, higher than 235 million pounds in the previous-year period. Adjusted pre-tax profit rose to 252 million pounds from 227 million pounds a year ago.



On a per share basis, IFRS earnings climbed to 18.3 pence from 16.9 pence last year. Adjusted earnings per share were up 6.5 percent to 18.1 pence from 17.0 pence in the first six months of fiscal 2024.



During the first half of the year, the company reported a 7.8 percent growth in like-for-like net rental income from the existing portfolio, helped by a 55 percent uplift from UK rent reviews and renewals, 33 percent from the Group and 6 percent from Continental Europe



According to Segro Plc, adjusted NAV per share came in at 910 pence, higher than 907 pence in the previous year half-period.



The company also raised its interim dividend to 9.7 pence, a 6.6 percent rise from last year's interim dividend of 9.1 pence.



