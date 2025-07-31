

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (SSUMY) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY170.870 billion, or JPY141.08 per share. This compares with JPY126.319 billion, or JPY103.78 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.9% to JPY1.787 trillion from JPY1.771 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY170.870 Bln. vs. JPY126.319 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY141.08 vs. JPY103.78 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.787 Tn vs. JPY1.771 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in net earnings.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Sumitomo expects a net income of JPY 570 billion, up 1.4% from last year. Income per share is expected to be at JPY 471.21.



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 140 per share, up from last year's JPY 130 per share.



