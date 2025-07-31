

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY28.395 billion, or JPY65.60 per share. This compares with JPY29.085 billion, or JPY67.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to JPY314.758 billion from JPY329.274 billion last year.



Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY28.395 Bln. vs. JPY29.085 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY65.60 vs. JPY67.19 last year. -Revenue: JPY314.758 Bln vs. JPY329.274 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings and a decline in revenue.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Nippon Sanso projects a net income of JPY 116 billion, up 17.4% from last year. Income per basic share is expected to be at JPY 267.99.



The company anticipates annual revenue of JPY 1.290 trillion, down 1.4% from the previous year.



Nippon Sanso aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 54 per share, up from last year's JPY 51 per share.



