

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F), a supplier of industrial, electronic, and medical gases, on Wednesday reported higher earnings for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, driven by increased revenue and improved operating performance.



Income before taxes for the period was 130.015 billion yen, up from 112.908 billion yen a year earlier.



Operating income rose to 146.111 billion yen from 128.774 billion yen in the same period last year



Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased to 93.140 billion yen or 215.18 yen per share from 77.479 billion yen or 178.99 yen per share a year earlier.



Revenue for the nine months grew 2.7% to 997.719 billion yen from 971.263 billion yen a year earlier.



For the full year, the company projects revenue of 1,330 billion yen, representing a 1.7% increase from the previous fiscal year.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected to be 123.5 billion yen, up 25% year-on-year, with basic earnings per share forecast at 285.31 yen.



