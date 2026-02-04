

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (NPX.F) announced earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY93.140 billion, or JPY215.18 per share. This compares with JPY77.479 billion, or JPY178.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to JPY997.719 billion from JPY971.263 billion last year.



Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY93.140 Bln. vs. JPY77.479 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY215.18 vs. JPY178.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY997.719 Bln vs. JPY971.263 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 285.31 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.330 T



