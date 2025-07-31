

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - LIXIL Corporation (JSGRY.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 3.512 billion yen for the first quarter, compared with loss before tax of 3.277 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit was 6.844 billion yen versus operating loss of 482 million yen in the prior year.



The company posted net loss from continuing operations of 909 million yen or 3.17 yen per share, lower than 5.711 billion yen or 19.88 yen per share loss a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter declined to 364.68 billion yen from 369.813 billion yen in the previous year.



for the full year, LIXIL expects net profit from continuing operations to increase 252.7% to 8 billion yen. Revenue is expected at 1,540 billion yen, up 2.3%.



