

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $688 million, or $3.80 per share. This compares with $884 million, or $5.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $2.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 21.6% to $4.04 billion from $5.15 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



