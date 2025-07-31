

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTSKF.PK) reported earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY173.529 billion, or JPY326.12 per share. This compares with JPY107.795 billion, or JPY198.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to JPY1.180 trillion from JPY1.108 trillion last year.



Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY173.529 Bln. vs. JPY107.795 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY326.12 vs. JPY198.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.180 Tn vs. JPY1.108 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its earnings guidance.



For the 12-month period to December 31, Otsuka now projects a net income of JPY 330 billion, higher than the earlier expectation of JPY 275 billion.



Income per basic share is now anticipated to be at JPY 622.52 against the earlier JPY 512.01 per share.



Otsuka has reaffirmed full-year revenue outlook of JPY 2.380 trillion.



For fiscal 2024, the company had recorded a net income of JPY 343.120 billion, or JPY 633.76 per basic share, on revenue of JPY 2.329 trillion.



Otsuka now expects to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 140 per share, higher than last year's JPY 120 per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News