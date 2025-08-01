

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Otsuka Corporation (4768.T) Friday reported profit before taxes of 50.089 billion yen for the first half, higher than 39.778 billion yen in the same period a year ago.



Operating profit rose to 49.173 billion yen from 38.843 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit increased to 34.127 billion yen or 90 yen per basic share from 26.93 billion yen or 71.02 yen per basic share last year.



Net sales grew to 695.132 billion yen from 569.722 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net sales to increase 13.8% year-on-year to 1,261 billion yen. Net profit is expected grow 9.8% to 58.7 billion yen with basic EPS of 154.80 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News