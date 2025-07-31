

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $393 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $3.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $2.12 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $5.208 billion from $5.051 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $393 Mln. vs. $938 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $3.47 last year. -Revenue: $5.208 Bln vs. $5.051 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.60 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.95-$5.1 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.30 - $7.60 Full year revenue guidance: $20-$20.3 Bln



