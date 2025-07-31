

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ametek Inc. (AME) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $358.37 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $337.68 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ametek Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $1.778 billion from $1.734 billion last year.



Ametek Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $358.37 Mln. vs. $337.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $1.778 Bln vs. $1.734 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.72 to $1.76 Full year EPS guidance: $7.06 to $7.20



