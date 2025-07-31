

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $472.39 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $667.93 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KKR & Co. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 billion or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 22.1% to $5.09 billion from $4.17 billion last year.



KKR & Co. Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $472.39 Mln. vs. $667.93 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $5.09 Bln vs. $4.17 Bln last year.



