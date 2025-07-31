

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.07 billion, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $1.01 billion, or $3.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, S&P Global Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 billion or $4.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $3.76 billion from $3.55 billion last year.



S&P Global Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.07 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $3.23 last year. -Revenue: $3.76 Bln vs. $3.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.00 - $17.25



