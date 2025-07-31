

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) released a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.310 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $1.680 billion, or $0.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.985 billion or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $12.269 billion from $12.201 billion last year.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.35 - $6.65 Full year revenue guidance: $46.5 - $47.5 Bln



