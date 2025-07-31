

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $407 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $2.053 million from $1.880 million last year.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $407 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.65 last year. -Revenue: $2.053 Mln vs. $1.880 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.89 - $0.91 Full year EPS guidance: $3.56 - $3.64



