

HARRISON (dpa-AFX) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.701 billion, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $3.258 billion, or $3.50 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Mastercard Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $3.769 billion or $4.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $8.133 billion from $6.961 billion last year.



Mastercard Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.701 Bln. vs. $3.258 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.07 vs. $3.50 last year. -Revenue: $8.133 Bln vs. $6.961 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News