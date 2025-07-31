

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and total sales guidance for the third quarter.



For the third quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1.49 to $1.69 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.16 to $2.36 per share on total sales between $7.30 billion and $7.90 billion, with global components sales between $5.30 billion and $5.70 billion, and global enterprise computing solutions sales between $2.00 billion to $2.20 billion.



On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.57 per share on sales of $7.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



