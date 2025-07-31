Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN4W | ISIN: FI4000312251 | Ticker-Symbol: V4OC
Tradegate
30.07.25 | 13:23
10,870 Euro
-0,91 % -0,100
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KOJAMO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,19011,21015:43
11,18011,21015:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kojamo Oyj: Kojamo has completed the sale of 44 residential properties

Kojamo plc Stock exchange release 31 July 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EEST

Kojamo has completed the sale of 44 residential properties

Kojamo Group's companies have completed the sale of 44 rental housing properties to Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO) and Avant Capital Partners for a debt-free sale price of EUR 242 million. The transaction was announced on 6 June 2025.

With the transaction, 1,944 apartments were sold from eight different municipalities across Finland. The properties were mostly completed between the 1970s-2000s, and they are located in Jyväskylä, Lahti, Kuopio, Hämeenlinna, Helsinki, Tampere, Turku and Espoo.

The transaction is estimated to decrease Kojamo's total revenue in 2025 by approximately EUR 9.2 million and FFO by approximately EUR 2.9 million. The sale price is approximately 10 per cent below the balance sheet value for 2024. The company estimates that the transaction does not have an impact on the fair values of the remaining investment properties. The impact on the occupancy rate is estimated to be marginal. The transaction will result in approximately EUR 25 million in taxes, payable in January 2026.

The proceeds from the transaction are intended to be used to repay debts and possibly for share buybacks.

For more information, please contact:

Ville Raitio, Executive Vice President, Investments & Portfolio Management, Kojamo plc, tel. +358 20 508 3012, ville.raitio@kojamo.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki, key media

Kojamo is Finland's largest private residential real estate company and one of the biggest investors in Finland. Our mission is to create better urban housing. Lumo offers environmentally friendly housing and services for the city dweller who appreciates quality and effortlessness. We actively develop the value of our investment properties by developing new properties and our existing property portfolio. We want to be the property market frontrunner and the number one choice for our customers. Kojamo's shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, please visit https://kojamo.fi/en/


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.