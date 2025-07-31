GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.87 million, with a gross profit $0.48 million, an operating loss of $0.92 million, but a net income of $0.84 million.

While the operating results were improved slightly from those in the first quarter 2025, the bottom line was turned into net income from a net loss of $0.68 million last quarter, mainly because of foreign exchange gains.

Currently we focused on fine-tuning the operation of our casual games and customer platform for upcoming summer vacation.

Second Quarter Overview

Operating revenues slightly increased by approximately 1.0% quarter-on-quarter, from $0.86 million in last quarter, and increased by 20.4% year-over-year from $0.72 million the same period last year.

Gross profit increased by 3.7% to $0.48 million from $0.46 million in last quarter, and increased by 32.5% compared to $0.36 million in the same period last year.

The net asset value was $3.57 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

2Q25



1Q25



Change

(%)



2Q25



2Q24



Change

(%)

Revenues



868





859





1.0 %





868





721





20.4 %

Gross Profit



477





460





3.7 %





477





360





32.5 %

Loss from Operations



(918)





(970)



NM





(918)





(1,048)



NM

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



844





(677)



NM





844





(612)



NM

Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



0.08





(0.06)



NM





0.08





(0.06)



NM

EBITDA (A)



423





(1,086)



NM





423





(1,116)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



31,186





31,400





(0.7) %





31,186





36,343





(14.2) %



NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 slightly increased by 1.0% quarter-on-quarter from $0.86 million in last quarter, and increased by 20.4% year-over-year from $0.72 million the same period last year.

for the second quarter of 2025 slightly increased by 1.0% quarter-on-quarter from $0.86 million in last quarter, and increased by 20.4% year-over-year from $0.72 million the same period last year. Consolidated gross profit was $0.48 million, increased by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 32.5% year-over-year.

was $0.48 million, increased by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 32.5% year-over-year. Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of $0.92 million, improved from $0.97 million in the first quarter.

of the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of $0.92 million, improved from $0.97 million in the first quarter. Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.84 million, improved from a net loss of $0.68 million in the first quarter, mainly due to foreign exchange gains in this quarter.

in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.84 million, improved from a net loss of $0.68 million in the first quarter, mainly due to foreign exchange gains in this quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2025 amounted to $31.2 million, decreased by 0.7% from $31.4 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $31.2 million, or $2.82 per share, as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 31, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2025, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services. GigaMedia will stick to the strategy of pursuing healthy growth with a lean operation while seeking for strategic expansion and new business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

As for new business, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Six months ended





6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



868





859





721





1,726





1,445







868





859





721





1,726





1,445

Operating costs





























Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



391





399





361





790





741







391





399





361





790





741

Gross profit



477





460





360





936





704

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



157





195





175





352





360

Selling and marketing expenses



360





394





348





754





726

General and administrative expenses



877





840





885





1,717





1,781

Other



1





1





-





1





1







1,395





1,430





1,408





2,824





2,868

Loss from operations



(918)





(970)





(1,048)





(1,888)





(2,164)

Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



436





423





518





859





989

Foreign exchange gains (loss) - net



1,330





(133)





(87)





1,197





(362)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



(9)





3





3





(6)





13

Other-net



5





-





2





5





10







1,762





293





436





2,055





650

Income (loss) before income taxes



844





(677)





(612)





167





(1,514)

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



844





(677)





(612)





167





(1,514)

Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:





























Basic



0.08





(0.06)





(0.06)





0.02





(0.14)

Diluted



0.08





(0.06)





(0.06)





0.02





(0.14)

Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



30,873





31,087





36,030

Investment in securities-current



-





-





-

Accounts receivable - net



167





145





198

Prepaid expenses



235





376





226

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



259





268





496

Other current assets



140





130





142

Total current assets



31,987





32,319





37,405





















Investment in securities - noncurrent



8,120





8,094





5,819

Property, plant & equipment - net



98





99





109

Intangible assets - net



4





6





8

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



86





118





215

Other assets



1,403





1,210





1,264

Total assets



41,698





41,846





44,820





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



30





37





24

Accrued compensation



314





179





250

Accrued expenses



702





709





778

Unearned revenue



614





575





565

Other current liabilities



332





525





686

Total current liabilities



1,992





2,025





2,303

Other liabilities



286





35





253

Total liabilities



2,278





2,060





2,556

Total equity



39,420





39,786





42,264

Total liabilities and equity



41,698





41,846





44,820



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Six months ended





6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



844





(677)





(612)





167





(1,514)

Depreciation



13





12





12





26





24

Amortization



2





2





2





4





5

Interest income



(436)





(423)





(518)





(859)





(989)

Interest expense



-





-





-





-





-

Income tax expense



-





-





-





-





-

EBITDA



423





(1,086)





(1,116)





(662)





(2,474)



