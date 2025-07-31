Anzeige
WKN: A2ACCC | ISIN: SG9999014831
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 09:31
1,230 Euro
-3,15 % -0,040
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3001,35016:58
1,3001,35016:34
PR Newswire
31.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.87 million, with a gross profit $0.48 million, an operating loss of $0.92 million, but a net income of $0.84 million.

While the operating results were improved slightly from those in the first quarter 2025, the bottom line was turned into net income from a net loss of $0.68 million last quarter, mainly because of foreign exchange gains.

Currently we focused on fine-tuning the operation of our casual games and customer platform for upcoming summer vacation.

Second Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues slightly increased by approximately 1.0% quarter-on-quarter, from $0.86 million in last quarter, and increased by 20.4% year-over-year from $0.72 million the same period last year.
  • Gross profit increased by 3.7% to $0.48 million from $0.46 million in last quarter, and increased by 32.5% compared to $0.36 million in the same period last year.
  • The net asset value was $3.57 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)


2Q25



1Q25



Change
(%)



2Q25



2Q24



Change
(%)


Revenues



868




859




1.0 %




868




721




20.4 %


Gross Profit



477




460




3.7 %




477




360




32.5 %


Loss from Operations



(918)




(970)



NM




(918)




(1,048)



NM


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GigaMedia



844




(677)



NM




844




(612)



NM


Earnings (Loss) Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



0.08




(0.06)



NM




0.08




(0.06)



NM


EBITDA (A)



423




(1,086)



NM




423




(1,116)



NM


Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



31,186




31,400




(0.7) %




31,186




36,343




(14.2) %


NM= Not Meaningful

(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2025 slightly increased by 1.0% quarter-on-quarter from $0.86 million in last quarter, and increased by 20.4% year-over-year from $0.72 million the same period last year.
  • Consolidated gross profit was $0.48 million, increased by 3.7% quarter-on-quarter and by 32.5% year-over-year.
  • Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of $0.92 million, improved from $0.97 million in the first quarter.
  • Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $0.84 million, improved from a net loss of $0.68 million in the first quarter, mainly due to foreign exchange gains in this quarter.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2025 amounted to $31.2 million, decreased by 0.7% from $31.4 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $31.2 million, or $2.82 per share, as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 31, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2025, we will dedicate ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services. GigaMedia will stick to the strategy of pursuing healthy growth with a lean operation while seeking for strategic expansion and new business," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

As for new business, our management continues evaluating and pursuing prospects of strategic investment targets that are with potential to expand our business and create greater shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended




6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues
















Digital entertainment service revenues



868




859




721




1,726




1,445





868




859




721




1,726




1,445


Operating costs
















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



391




399




361




790




741





391




399




361




790




741


Gross profit



477




460




360




936




704


Operating expenses
















Product development and engineering expenses



157




195




175




352




360


Selling and marketing expenses



360




394




348




754




726


General and administrative expenses



877




840




885




1,717




1,781


Other



1




1




-




1




1





1,395




1,430




1,408




2,824




2,868


Loss from operations



(918)




(970)




(1,048)




(1,888)




(2,164)


Non-operating income (expense)
















Interest income



436




423




518




859




989


Foreign exchange gains (loss) - net



1,330




(133)




(87)




1,197




(362)


Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



(9)




3




3




(6)




13


Other-net



5




-




2




5




10





1,762




293




436




2,055




650


Income (loss) before income taxes



844




(677)




(612)




167




(1,514)


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



844




(677)




(612)




167




(1,514)


Earnings (loss) per share attributable to GigaMedia:
















Basic



0.08




(0.06)




(0.06)




0.02




(0.14)


Diluted



0.08




(0.06)




(0.06)




0.02




(0.14)


Weighted average shares outstanding:
















Basic



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


Diluted



11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052




11,052


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets










Cash and cash equivalents



30,873




31,087




36,030


Investment in securities-current



-




-




-


Accounts receivable - net



167




145




198


Prepaid expenses



235




376




226


Restricted cash



313




313




313


Other receivables



259




268




496


Other current assets



140




130




142


Total current assets



31,987




32,319




37,405












Investment in securities - noncurrent



8,120




8,094




5,819


Property, plant & equipment - net



98




99




109


Intangible assets - net



4




6




8


Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



86




118




215


Other assets



1,403




1,210




1,264


Total assets



41,698




41,846




44,820












Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable



30




37




24


Accrued compensation



314




179




250


Accrued expenses



702




709




778


Unearned revenue



614




575




565


Other current liabilities



332




525




686


Total current liabilities



1,992




2,025




2,303


Other liabilities



286




35




253


Total liabilities



2,278




2,060




2,556


Total equity



39,420




39,786




42,264


Total liabilities and equity



41,698




41,846




44,820


GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended



Six months ended




6/30/2025



3/31/2025



6/30/2024



6/30/2025



6/30/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
















Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



844




(677)




(612)




167




(1,514)


Depreciation



13




12




12




26




24


Amortization



2




2




2




4




5


Interest income



(436)




(423)




(518)




(859)




(989)


Interest expense



-




-




-




-




-


Income tax expense



-




-




-




-




-


EBITDA



423




(1,086)




(1,116)




(662)




(2,474)


SOURCE GigaMedia

