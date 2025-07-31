Repligen Corporation: Repligen Announces Strategic Partnership with Novasign to Further Advance Bioprocessing Digitalization

WALTHAM, Mass., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced Novasign and Repligen have entered into a strategic partnership to develop and integrate Novasign's machine learning and modeling workflow into Repligen filtration systems. As part of the partnership, Repligen will invest in Novasign to help scale and expand operations.

Through this collaboration, Novasign's unique modeling workflow will be integrated into Repligen's tangential flow filtration (TFF) systems. This will not only enhance Repligen's digitalization journey and strengthen its portfolio of process analytical technology (PAT)-enabled systems but also unlock the potential for future advanced AI modeling within Repligen platforms. The end goal is to streamline process development, enable real-time predictive control, and significantly reduce development timelines and costs through the deployment of digital twins.

Novasign brings together deep expertise in bioprocessing, modeling, and software engineering to deliver AI-powered solutions across cultivation, harvest, filtration, and chromatography. The company's flexible, multi-use models extract actionable insights from experimental data and can be readily applied to new modalities, products, and scales. The net result is smarter process development, enhanced monitoring and control, and a significant reduction in time, cost, and risk.

Ralf Kuriyel, Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Repligen, said, "We are excited to partner with Novasign, a leader in bioprocessing modeling technology. Our partnership underscores Repligen's dedication to advancing toward smart digital manufacturing. By integrating our automated manufacturing systems with smart sensors and Novasign's digital twins capability, we will provide technology to accelerate process development and ensure a more efficient and reliable scale-up for our customers."

Mark Duerkop, Chief Executive Officer at Novasign, added, "The fusion of intelligent modeling workflows, PAT and smart devices will allow the industry to drastically reduce development costs while unlocking deeper process understanding. We've already laid the groundwork for this collaboration through earlier joint efforts with Repligen on its PAT technologies, and we're proud to now take it to the next level with joint development. This strategic partnership represents a strong endorsement of Novasign's innovation and long-term role in advancing bioprocess digitalization."

About Novasign

Founded in 2019 as a spin-off from BOKU University, Novasign is headquartered in Vienna, Austria, and is rapidly becoming a central enabler of bioprocessing 4.0. The company accelerates bioprocess development through smart experimental workflows and an intuitive modeling platform. Its software transforms data from cultivation, harvest, filtration, and chromatography into extensible digital twins, enabling data-driven optimization for mAbs, ATMPs, enzymes, and cultured-food processes. By embedding advanced modeling directly into experimental workflows, Novasign shortens development timelines, reduces costs, and deepens process understanding. For more information, visit?https://novasign.at. and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are "inspiring advances in bioprocessing" for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration and Fluid Management, Chromatography, Process Analytics and Proteins. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and the majority of our manufacturing sites are in the U.S., with additional key sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.repligen.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to and in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein which do not describe historical facts, including, among others, any express or implied statements or guidance regarding current or future financial performance and position, including our 2025 financial guidance and related assumptions; expected demand in the markets in which we operate; expectations regarding the acquisition of 908 Devices' bioprocessing portfolio; and the expected performance of our business and momentum across our portfolio, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business; our ability to manage through and predict headwinds; the risk that we have assumed that markets and franchises will improve and grow more than expected; our ability to achieve our 2025 financial guidance; our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; our ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses and relevant personnel in a timely manner or at all, and to achieve the expected benefits of such acquisitions; that demand for our products could decline, which could adversely impact our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing companies; risks around the Company's effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting; our compliance with all U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Evaluation Agency regulations; our volatile stock price; the impact of tariffs on our business, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Repligen's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the Commission), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequently filed reports with the Commission, including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and any subsequent filings made with the Commission, which are available at the Commission's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Repligen disclaims any obligation to update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.



