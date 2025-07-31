

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, electric utility Exelon Corp. (EXC) reaffirmed its adjusted operating earnings guidance for the full year 2025.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted operating earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.74 per share.



On average, five analysts polled expect earnings of $2.69 per share on revenues of $24.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company is also reaffirming its operating earnings compounded annual growth of 5 to 7 percent from 2024 to 2028.



For the second quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $391 million or $0.39 per share, down from $448 million or $0.45 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.39 per share, compared to $0.47 per share last year.



Operating revenues for the quarter increased to $5.43 billion from $5.36 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The Street was looking for earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $5.48 billion for the quarter.



On Tuesday, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock, payable on September 15, 2025, to Exelon's shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News