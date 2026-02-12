

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility Exelon Corp. (EXC) initiated its adjusted operating earnings guidance for the full year 2026 in a range of $2.81 to $2.91 per share.



On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.83 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company is also reaffirming its operating earnings compounded annual growth of 5 to 7 percent from 2025 to 2029.



Exelon's Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on Exelon's common stock, payable on March 13, 2026, to Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2026.



'With a $41.3 billion four-year capital plan and 7.9% rate base growth, we are well-positioned to deliver annualized earnings growth near the top end of 5% to 7% through 2029,' said Exelon Chief Financial Officer Jeanne Jones.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, EXC is trading on the Nasdaq at $45.00, up $0.55 or 1.24 percent.



