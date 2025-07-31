The "Poland Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Poland Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.68%.
Poland is a hub for AI, and the Polish government promotes the use of AI in different sectors through collaboration between domestic and international partners. Poland is one of the technologically advanced countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It has witnessed a surge in the adoption and penetration of cloud computing services in recent years. For instance, in February 2025, an investment of around USD 740 million was planned by Microsoft to expand its hyperscale cloud data center in Poland. Such factors are projected to support the Poland data center market growth.
Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Poland data center market include 3S Group, Atman, and Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers.
The Poland data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors are 3M, ABB, Airedale by Modine, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.
The Poland data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including AODC, PORR Group, Warbud, STRABAG, Techko, and Turner Townsend. For instance, in Poland, STRABAG is involved in the development of the T-Mobile data center in Warsaw, Poland.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 60
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05
- Coverage: 13+ locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Poland
- Colocation Market Revenue Forecast (2021-2030)
- Retail Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Poland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the Poland data center market?
- How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Poland?
- What is the growth rate of the Poland data center market?
- How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2025-2030?
- Who are the key investors in the Poland data center market?
- What factors are driving the Poland data center market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|111
|Forecast Period
|2024 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.16 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.78 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- Microeconomic Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market
- Impact of Ongoing Tariff War
- Investment Opportunities in Poland
- Digital Data in Poland
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- AODC
- PORR Group
- Warbud
- STRABAG
- Techko
- Turner Townsend
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- AERMEC
- Airedale by Modine
- Alfa Laval
- Carrier
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Perkins Engines
- Pillar Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- 3S Group
- Adgar Investments Development
- Atman
- Beyond.pl
- Data4
- Equinix
- Exea Data Center
- Microsoft
- Netia
- Orange Business
- Polcom
- Talex
- T-Mobile
- Vantage Data Centers
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Fire Detection Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Warsaw
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kevpns
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250731510195/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900