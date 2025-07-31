

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSF), on Thursday reported a decline in net income for the first quarter of 2025, while revenue was slightly up from the prior year.



Net income for the period fell to 19.716 billion yen from 34.092 billion yen last year.



On a per share basis, profit declined to 14.52 from 24.59 in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 738.321 billion yen from 735.934 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Operating income surged to 53.653 billion yen from 49.873 billion yen in the previous year.



Ordinary income were 49.957 billion yen, down from 53.718 billion yen last year.



Despite the decline in profitability, the company has maintained its full-year dividend forecast at 40.00 yen per share for FY2025, indicating confidence in future performance stability.



