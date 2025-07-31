

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Kasei Corporation (AHKSF) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY19.72 billion, or JPY14.52 per share. This compares with JPY34.09 billion, or JPY24.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to JPY738.32 billion from JPY735.93 billion last year.



Asahi Kasei Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY19.72 Bln. vs. JPY34.09 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY14.52 vs. JPY24.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY738.32 Bln vs. JPY735.93 Bln last year.



