Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
WKN: 920657 | ISIN: FR0000120578 | Ticker-Symbol: SNW
Tradegate
31.07.25 | 19:07
80,18 Euro
-5,97 % -5,09
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 18:34 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sanofi: Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2025


Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2025

Paris, July 31, 2025. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2025 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (https://www.sanofi.com/en/investors/reports-and-publications) and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Regulated Information".

About Sanofi
Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply ourdeep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com (mailto:sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com)
Léo Le Bourhis | + 33 6 75 06 43 81 | leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com (mailto:leo.lebourhis@sanofi.com)
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com (mailto:victor.rouault@sanofi.com)

Investor Relations
Thomas Kudsk Larsen |+ 44 7545 513 693 | thomas.larsen@sanofi.com (mailto:thomas.larsen@sanofi.com)
Alizé Kaisserian | + 33 6 47 04 12 11 | alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com (mailto:alize.kaisserian@sanofi.com)
Felix Lauscher?|?+ 1?908?612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com (mailto:felix.lauscher@sanofi.com)
Keita Browne?|?+ 1 781 249 1766 | keita.browne@sanofi.com (mailto:keita.browne@sanofi.com)
Nathalie Pham?|?+ 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com (mailto:nathalie.pham@sanofi.com)
Tarik Elgoutni | + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com (mailto:tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com)
ThibaudChâtelet | +33 6 80 80 89 90 | thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com (mailto:thibaud.chatelet@sanofi.com)
Yun Li?| +33 6 84 00 90 72 |?yun.li3@sanofi.com (mailto:yun.li3@sanofi.com)

Attachment

  • Press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b233446-f2f5-44cb-88de-29796b506be4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
