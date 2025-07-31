Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 31.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.07.25 | 21:58
1,210 US-Dollar
-1,22 % -0,015
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.07.2025 22:10 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Receives SBTi Approval for Net-Zero Targets, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Operations and Innovation

Framework sets new standard for helping customers meet their sustainability goals and Scope 3 reporting requirements

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2025 (SBTi) has approved its near-term, long-term, and net-zero emissions reduction goals. Rackspace's targets align with the SBTi's objective of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, include a commitment to cut emissions by 50% by 2032 and 90% by 2045 to meet net-zero carbon emissions goals. These ambitious targets, benchmarked to 2023, position Rackspace ahead of many peers in the cloud services space, offering customers a rigorous framework which is independently validated and supported by clear, measurable metrics, that align with their sustainability objectives.

Global energy consumption from data centres is projectedto more than double by 2030, with AI as a leading driver of demand. As a result, companies are facing increasing regulatory pressure, such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, to disclose and reduce their carbon emissions tied to energy use across their supply chain. Rackspace currently powers approximately 80% of its global data centres with renewable energy and is advancing its efforts to reach 100% through strategic partnerships.

"SBTi's validation of our net-zero targets is a significant milestone in Rackspace's decarbonization journey," said Srini Koushik, President AI, Technology, and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. "Cloud services and digital infrastructure are among the most significant factors in organizations' supply chain and Scope 3 emissions. By setting and making progress against aggressive sustainability goals, we are not only minimizing our own environmental impact but also helping our customers to achieve theirs, without sacrificing performance."

"We recognize that building efficiency into our operations and across our global footprint will have a positive impact on our customers' ability to meet their sustainability goals," added Ben Blanquera, VP of Technology and Sustainability at Rackspace Technology. "By committing to these aggressive SBTi-validated targets, we are establishing a framework for meaningful emissions reductions and underscoring our commitment to act as an environmentally responsible partner for our stakeholders, partners and clients."

Rackspace customers are achieving reductions in their cloud carbon footprint through the company's Workload Aware Modernization program, which identifies wasted cloud resources while improving environmental sustainability. The comprehensive assessments enable organizations to eliminate underutilized infrastructure, reduce idle usage, and transition to more sustainable cloud architectures. By adopting serverless computing, cloud-native solutions, and automated resource management, customers can dramatically cut both costs and environmental impact while modernizing their technology stack.

About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Cheryl Amerine, Head of Media Relations
Rackspace Technology
publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.