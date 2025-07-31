Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Torrent Capital Ltd., (TSXV: TORR), ("Torrent") announces it has appointed Eric Thompson as Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2025, upon the retirement of Rob Randall. Mr. Randall's retirement comes after a 40-year career including the past nine years as Torrent's CFO.

"Rob has been an invaluable partner during Torrent's nine years of growth," said Wade Dawe, Torrent's CEO. "He was instrumental in establishing Torrent as an investment issuer and during his tenue, oversaw a 174% increase in the Company's NAV and a compound annual return of 16.7%. On behalf of myself and Torrent's Board, Rob has our deepest thanks and best wishes in his retirement."

Mr. Thompson takes over as CFO having served as the Controller for Torrent over the past four years working closely with Mr. Randall. Previously, Mr. Thompson worked for an intermediate upstream oil and gas company in Calgary after completing his CPA with PwC and has extensive public company financial experience.

About Torrent Capital Ltd.

Torrent Capital is a publicly traded Investment Issuer that actively manages a portfolio of public equities, cryptocurrencies, and private investments. The Company invests in companies that are due to experience accelerated growth or are trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. Torrent offers investors the potential to earn above-market returns while providing transparency, daily liquidity and a modest fee profile compared with competing investment products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Torrent disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. The reader is referred the Company's annual financial reporting for a discussion of risks and uncertainties.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260887

SOURCE: Torrent Capital Ltd.