

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) released earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $13.48 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $18.16 million, or $1.68 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 11.8% to $147.97 billion from $167.70 billion last year.



Amazon.com Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $174.0 - $179.5 Bln



