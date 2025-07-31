

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $884 million, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $825 million, or $2.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.211 billion or $3.13 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $6.022 billion from $5.422 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $884 Mln. vs. $825 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $2.14 last year. -Revenue: $6.022 Bln vs. $5.422 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.40 to $13.60



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News