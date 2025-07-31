Novartis twice-yearly Leqvio (inclisiran) receives FDA approval for new indication enabling first-line use

Leqvio can now be used alone, without addition of statin therapy, as adjunct to diet and exercise for LDL-C reduction in patients with hypercholesterolemia (high LDL-C) 1





4 out of 5 atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) patients do not reach guideline-recommended LDL-C target, reinforcing urgent need for more aggressive LDL-C lowering 2-5





Twice-yearly Leqvio is uniquely positioned to help support patient adherence and long-term LDL-C management, including goal attainment

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novartis announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a label update for Leqvio® (inclisiran), enabling its use as monotherapy along with diet and exercise to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with hypercholesterolemia1. The FDA proactively requested the label update based on the robust LDL-C lowering data for PCSK9-targeting therapies.

"This first-line label update reinforces Leqvio's proven ability to effectively lower LDL-C, a critical risk factor for heart disease," said Victor Bultó, President, US, Novartis. "With this new indication enabling Leqvio's use as monotherapy along with diet and exercise, we now have the potential to help even more patients achieve their LDL-C lowering goals earlier in their treatment journey."

With its twice-yearly, health care provider-administered dosing, Leqvio is uniquely positioned to help support patient adherence and long-term LDL-C management, including goal attainment. This is a critical unmet need, as up to 80% of ASCVD patients in the US struggle to reach the LDL-C guideline-recommended target of <70 mg/dL2-5. This need is heightened by the latest 2025 ACC/AHA Joint Committee Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes, which recommends more aggressive treatment to achieve LDL-C targets6.

The updated label removes the requirement for Leqvio to be used on top of or in combination with statin therapy1. Other updates include revising "primary hyperlipidemia" to the more specific term of "hypercholesterolemia" throughout the label, to more accurately focus on LDL-C reduction1.

About Leqvio

Leqvio is an injectable prescription medicine indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in adults with hypercholesterolemia, including heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).

Novartis has obtained global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a leader in RNAi therapeutics.

Important Safety Information

Do not use if you have had an allergic reaction to Leqvio or any of its ingredients. The most common side effects of Leqvio were injection site reaction (including pain, redness, and rash), arthralgia (joint pain), bronchitis (chest cold).

These are not all the possible side effects of Leqvio. Ask your health care provider for medical advice about side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please click here for Leqvio full Prescribing Information.

About Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD)

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) affects hundreds of millions of people and claims more lives globally than cancer, chronic lung disease and diabetes combined7. Around 80% of premature cardiovascular deaths can be prevented by addressing factors that cause or worsen CVD8.

ASCVD accounts for 85% of all CV deaths5,9-11. Its burden in the US is greater than that of any other chronic diseases5,9-11. ASCVD is caused by the development and growth of plaques in the inner lining of the arteries12. The atherosclerotic plaque is mainly composed of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) that accumulates over time13. Cumulative exposure to LDL-C can increase one's risk of cardiovascular events such as a heart attack or stroke12,13.

About Novartis in Cardiovascular Disease

At Novartis, our mission is to ensure no heart is lost too soon. We envision a world where preventable CV deaths are no longer part of our lives. We're proud of the positive impact we've made over the past 40 years and remain dedicated to tackling the most challenging problems in CVD. Through cutting-edge science and technology, we are focusing on areas of high unmet need, including scaling our xRNA platform across multiple risk factors and pioneering breakthroughs for genetically driven CVD risk factors and common heart conditions, including atrial fibrillation.

We also work with patients, healthcare professionals, and organizations around the world to improve CV care beyond medicine alone. Together, we can help people with CVD enjoy longer, healthier lives and more time with their loved ones.

