

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler Truck Holding AG updated its 2025 outlook due to continued uncertainty in the North American market. The expected number of Class 8 heavy-duty trucks to be sold in North America has been lowered to between 250,000 and 280,000 units, down from the previous forecast of 260,000 to 290,000. Truck sales in that region are now expected to be between 135,000 and 155,000 units, instead of the earlier 155,000 to 175,000. Because of this, the adjusted return on sales (ROS) for Trucks North America is now forecasted at 10% to 12%, compared to the earlier range of 11% to 13%.



Guidance for all other segments remains unchanged.



At the Group level, Daimler now expects adjusted EBIT to be between 3.6 billion euros and 4.1 billion euros.



For its Industrial Business (IB) division, sales forecasts have been reduced to 410,000-440,000 units from the prior outlook of 430,000-460,000 units. Industrial Business revenue is now expected to be between 44 billion euros and 47 billion euros compared to prior estimation of 48 billion euros -51 billion euros.



For the second quarter of 2025, Daimler Truck Group reported adjusted EBIT of 1.118 billion euros, which was slightly ahead of market expectations provided by the company of 1.065 million euros.



