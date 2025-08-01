

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) reported that its second quarter preliminary EBITDA before restructuring rose to 217 million euros from 201 million euros in the prior year. But quarterly revenues declined to 1.312 billion euros from 1.323 billion euros last year. Organic revenues growth was 1.5%.



The company raised its guidance for the financial year 2025 following strong operating performance in the first half of the year and positive expectations for the remainder of the period. Organic sales growth is now projected to be between 2 and 4 percent, up from the earlier range of 1 to 4 percent. The EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is expected to be in the range of 16.2 to 16.4 percent, an improvement from the previous forecast of 15.6 to 16.0 percent. Return on capital employed (ROCE) is now forecasted at 34 to 38 percent, up from the earlier range of 30 to 35 percent.



The company will publish its complete statement for the second quarter on August 7, 2025.



