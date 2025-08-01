

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - ITOCHU Corporation (IOC.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY283.939 billion, or JPY200.50 per share. This compares with JPY206.601 billion, or JPY143.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.1% to JPY3.558 trillion from JPY3.598 trillion last year.



ITOCHU Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY283.939 Bln. vs. JPY206.601 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY200.50 vs. JPY143.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.558 Tn vs. JPY3.598 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, ITOCHU anticipates a net profit of JPY 900 billion, up 2.2% from last year. Income per basic share is projected to be JPY 638.16.



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 200 per share, unchanged from the previous year's JPY 200 per share.



