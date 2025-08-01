

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (SOMMY) reported that its net loss attributable to owners of the parent for first quarter of fiscal year 2025 was 4.52 billion Japanese yen compared to a net income of 24.38 billion yen last year. Basic loss per share was 2.76 yen compared to net income per share of 14.91 yen in the prior year.



Quarterly net income dropped to 3.87 billion yen from 33.89 billion yen in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the first quarter decreased to 526.14 billion yen from 612.14 billion yen last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending on March 31, 2026, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 40.00 billion yen or 24.44 yen per basic share, operating income of 105.00 billion yen and sales revenues of 2.34 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News