

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTRUY) reported Friday sharply lower profit in its second quarter as revenues were hit by weak volume. Further, the company trimmed its forecast for fiscal 2025 adjusted EBIT, citing the decline in unit sales in North America.



In the second quarter, net profit attributable to the shareholders fell to 277 million euros from last year's 742 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.36 euro, 61 percent lower than prior year's 0.93 euros.



On a continuing operations basis, net profit declined to 245 million euros or 0.29 euro per share from last year's 746 million euros or 0.88 euro per share.



Adjusted EBIT was 1.12 billion euros, down 4 percent from 1.17 billion euros last year.



Revenue of the Daimler Truck Group amounted to 11.67 billion euros, 6% below the prior year's 12.43 billion euros. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, revenue declined by 4%.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company sold 106,715 vehicles worldwide, lower than last year's 112,195 vehicles.



Looking ahead for the 2025 financial year, the company now expects adjusted EBIT between 3.6 billion euros and 4.1 billion euros, compared to prior year's 4.7 billion euros. The company previously expected adjusted EBIT to move between down 5% to a growth of 5% from last year.



In the Industrial Business, unit sales outlook reduced to between 410 to 440 thousand units from previously expected 430 to 460 thousand units, due to weak North America.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News