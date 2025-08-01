

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Marubeni Corp. (MARUY.PK) reported first quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent of 154.40 billion Japanese yen or 93.33 yen per share up from 142.60 billion yen or 85.39 yen per share in the same quarter last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased by 112.4 billion yen, or 5.5% year on year, to 2.164 trillion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 510 billion yen or 309.71 yen per basic share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News