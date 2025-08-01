SAP SE: SAP to Acquire SmartRecruiters: Integrating Innovative Talent Acquisition Portfolio Will Help Customers Attract and Retain Top Talent

WALLDORF, Germany and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP (NYSE: SAP) and SmartRecruiters today announced that SAP has entered into an agreement to acquire SmartRecruiters, a leading talent acquisition (TA) software provider. SmartRecruiters' deep expertise in high-volume recruiting, recruitment automation, and AI-enabled candidate experience and engagement are considered an ideal addition to the SAP SuccessFactors human capital management (HCM) suite. The planned acquisition will strengthen SAP's all-in-one HCM suite, so customers have the tools they need to attract and retain top talent in an increasingly competitive landscape.

SmartRecruiters' powerful, user-friendly interfaces and seamless workflows will complement SAP's robust HR tools - improving decision-making, reducing time-to-hire and providing a better experience for candidates. Embedded analytics and AI-driven recommendations from both companies will provide rich insights into talent pools, hiring bottlenecks and workforce planning.

"Hiring the right people is not just an HR priority - it's a business priority. With this planned acquisition, we will help our customers attract and hire the best talent so they can advance their talent acquisition agendas with speed and agility, while lowering their total cost of ownership," said Muhammad Alam, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, SAP Product & Engineering. "Customers will be able to manage the entire candidate lifecycle - from sourcing and interviewing to onboarding and beyond - all in a single system to streamline the experience for recruiters, hiring managers, and, in particular, candidates."

Customers can expect enhanced and AI-enabled recruiting and hiring capabilities, making applicant tracking and candidate screening more efficient. Data-driven hiring and recruitment analytics will flow directly into SAP's existing HCM tools, providing a single system of record and harmonized data for compliant, seamless operations. The SmartRecruiters portfolio will also continue to be available standalone for the foreseeable future.

SmartRecruiters' Software-as-a-Service solutions and platform enable more than 4,000 organizations globally to efficiently manage their hiring workflows end-to-end, offering a compelling experience to recruiters, hiring managers and candidates.

SmartRecruiters CEO, Rebecca Carr said, "SmartRecruiters' mission has always been to make hiring easy. Joining forces with SAP presents a tremendous opportunity for enterprises worldwide to benefit from our industry leading approach to talent acquisition. I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity this planned acquisition presents for our customers, partners and employees as we build the future of hiring together."

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. J.P. Morgan served as exclusive financial advisor to SmartRecruiters.

Visit the SAP News Center. Get SAP news via LinkedIn and Bluesky.

About SAP

As?a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, SAP (NYSE:SAP)?stands at the?nexus?of business and technology. For over 50 years, organizations have trusted SAP?to bring out their best by uniting business-critical?operations spanning finance, procurement, HR, supply chain, and customer experience. For more information, visit? www.sap.com .

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters is the Recruiting AI Company that transforms hiring for the world's leading enterprises. Built for global scale, SmartRecruiters delivers an AI-powered hiring platform that automates and optimizes the entire talent acquisition process, ensuring faster and smarter hiring decisions. More than 4,000 organizations, including Amazon, Visa, and McDonald's, rely on SmartRecruiters to build winning teams. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiterscom .

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections, or other statements about future events. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to materially differ. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risk factors section of SAP's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

© 2025 SAP SE. All rights reserved.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Note to editors:

To preview and download broadcast-standard stock footage and press photos digitally, please visit www.sap.com/photos . On this platform, you can find high resolution material for your media channels.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:

Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24

United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

For more information, press only:

Joellen Perry, +1 (626)-265-0370, [email protected], ET

Daniel Reinhardt, +49 151 168 10 157, [email protected], CEST

Victoria Dixon, +1 (703) 288 6020, [email protected], PT

SAP Press Room ; [email protected]

Please consider our privacy policy . If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847591/5441084/SAP__Logo.jpg

SOURCE SAP SE