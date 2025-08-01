

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) lowered its normalized earnings guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the third quarter.



For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project normalized earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.70 per share on net sales decline of 3 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 3 to 2 percent.



Previously, the company expected normalized earnings in a range of $0.70 to $0.76 per share on net sales decline of 4 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 3 to 1 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue decline of 2.98 percent to $7.36 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.16 to $0.19 per share on net sales decline of 4 to 2 percent, with core sales decline of 4 to 2 percent.



The Street is looking for earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue decline of 2.27 percent to $1.90 billion for the quarter.



Included in the full year 2025 updated outlook, the Company said it is estimating an incremental cash tariff cost, compared to 2024, of approximately $155 million.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News