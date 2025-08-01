Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 09:31
101,00 Euro
-0,98 % -1,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
99,00100,0014:30
99,50100,0014:30
Dow Jones News
01.08.2025 13:33 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ InterContinental Hotels Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) 
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-Aug-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the "Company") 
 
  
 
Total Voting Rights and Capital 
 
  
 
In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2025, its issued 
share capital consists of 160,577,767 ordinary shares of 20 340/399 pence each, of which 6,206,782 ordinary shares are 
held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 154,370,985.  
 
  
 
All ordinary shares of the Company purchased by the Company since the last Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 
announcement made on 1 July 2025, which are subject to cancellation, have been treated as cancelled for the purposes of 
these calculations.  The relevant purchases of ordinary shares by the Company are in accordance with the authority 
granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 and pursuant to instructions issued by 
the Company as announced on 18 February 2025. 
 
  
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial 
Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Nicolette Henfrey 
 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
 
  
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Corporate Legal & Secretariat (Nicolette Henfrey): +44 (0)1753 972 000 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BHJYC057 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      IHG 
LEI Code:    2138007ZFQYRUSLU3J98 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  397748 
EQS News ID:  2178416 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178416&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.