

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $505.2 million, or $2.24 per share. This compares with $483.4 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $506.8 million or $2.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.6% to $1.72 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $505.2 Mln. vs. $483.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.24 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.72 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



