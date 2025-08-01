W.W. Grainger, Inc.: Grainger Reports Results For The Second Quarter 2025

Continued execution fueling solid results;

Company updates full year 2025 guidance

Second Quarter Highlights

Delivered sales of $4.6 billion, up 5.6%, or 5.1% on a daily, constant currency basis

Achieved operating margin of 14.9%, down 20 basis points on a reported basis, or down 50 basis points on an adjusted basis

Generated diluted EPS of $9.97, up 4.8% on a reported basis, or up 2.2% on an adjusted basis

Produced $377 million in operating cash flow and returned $336 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Updating full year 2025 guidance including a lower adjusted diluted EPS range of $38.50 to $40.25

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW) today reported results for the second quarter of 2025 with sales of $4.6 billion, up 5.6%, or 5.1% on a daily, constant currency basis, and adjusted diluted EPS of $9.97, up 2.2% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

"Our team remains focused on our customers, fostering deep relationships, providing exceptional service and driving innovation through differentiated capabilities," said D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO. "Our headline results for the quarter finished largely in-line with communicated expectations, although performance was impacted by some tariff-related factors which are also flowing into our updated outlook. Even amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, our commitment to our customers remains steadfast, and we're well-positioned to continue creating value for all stakeholders."

2025 Second Quarter Financial Summary

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Q2'25 vs. Q2'24 Fav. / (Unfav.)

Reported Adjusted Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted Net Sales $4,554 $4,554 $4,312 $4,312 5.6 % 5.6 % Gross Profit $1,755 $1,755 $1,694 $1,694 3.6 % 3.6 % Operating Earnings $678 $678 $649 $665 4.5 % 2.0 % Net Earnings Attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $482 $482 $470 $482 2.6 % - % Diluted Earnings Per Share $9.97 $9.97 $9.51 $9.76 4.8 % 2.2 %













Gross Profit Margin 38.5 % 38.5 % 39.3 % 39.3 % (80) bps (80) bps Operating Margin 14.9 % 14.9 % 15.1 % 15.4 % (20) bps (50) bps Effective Tax Rate 23.2 % 23.2 % 22.9 % 22.9 % (30) bps (30) bps (1) Results exclude restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. See the supplemental information of this release for further information regarding the Company's non-GAAP measures including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



Revenue

Sales in the quarter increased 5.6% compared to the second quarter of 2024. When normalizing for the impact of foreign currency exchange, sales on a daily, constant currency basis increased 5.1% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, sales were up 2.5%, or 2.8% on a daily, constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2024 driven by growth across all geographies. In the Endless Assortment segment, sales were up 19.7%, or 16.3% on a daily, constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2024. Revenue growth for the segment was driven by strong performance at both MonotaRO and Zoro.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin was 38.5% in the second quarter of 2025, a decrease of 80 basis points from the second quarter of 2024.

In the High-Touch Solutions - N.A. segment, gross profit margin was 41.0%, a 70 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter as tariff-related inflation caused unfavorable price / cost timing and last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation headwinds. In the Endless Assortment segment, gross profit margin increased by 30 basis points from the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to margin improvement at Zoro.

Earnings

For the second quarter of 2025, total Company operating earnings were $678 million, up 4.5% on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2024, or up 2.0% on an adjusted basis when removing restructuring costs incurred in the prior year period. Operating margin was 14.9%, a 20 basis point decrease on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2024, or a 50 basis point decrease on an adjusted basis. Unfavorable gross margin in High-Touch Solutions - N.A. was partially offset by strong expense leverage in Endless Assortment.

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 were $9.97, up 4.8% on a reported basis compared to the second quarter of 2024, or up 2.2% on an adjusted basis. The increase was driven primarily by fewer shares outstanding.

Tax Rate

For the second quarter of 2025, the effective tax rate was 23.2%, compared to 22.9% in the second quarter of 2024. Both figures were consistent on a reported and adjusted basis.

Cash Flow

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company generated $377 million of cash flow from operating activities as net earnings were partially offset by unfavorable working capital. The Company invested $175 million in capital expenditures, resulting in free cash flow of $202 million. During the quarter, the Company returned $336 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Guidance

The Company is updating the following guidance ranges to reflect anticipated headwinds from certain known tariff impacts.

Total Company(1) Previous 2025 Guidance Range (as of May 1, 2025) Updated 2025 Guidance Range (as of August 1, 2025) Net Sales $17.6 - $18.1 billion $17.9 - $18.2 billion Sales growth 2.7% - 5.2% 4.4% - 5.9% Daily, constant currency sales growth 4.0% - 6.5% 4.5% - 6.0% Gross Profit Margin 39.1% - 39.4% 38.6% - 38.9% Operating Margin 15.1% - 15.5% 14.7% - 15.1% Diluted Earnings per Share $39.00 - $41.50 $38.50 - $40.25 Operating Cash Flow $2.05 - $2.25 billion $2.05 - $2.25 billion CapEx (cash basis) $0.45 - $0.55 billion $0.55 - $0.65 billion Share Buyback $1.15 - $1.25 billion $1.05 - $1.15 billion Effective Tax Rate ~23.8% ~23.8%





Segment Operating Margin



High-Touch Solutions - N.A. 17.0% - 17.4% 16.5% - 16.9% Endless Assortment 8.5% - 9.0% 9.2% - 9.6%





(1) Guidance provided is on an adjusted basis. Daily, constant currency sales growth is adjusted for the impact of one less selling day in 2025 as compared to 2024 and changes in foreign currency exchange. The Company does not reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. For further details see the supplemental information of this release.

Webcast

The Company will conduct a live conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, August 1, 2025, to discuss the second quarter results. The event will be hosted by D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and CEO, and Deidra Merriwether, Senior Vice President and CFO, and can be accessed at invest.grainger.com . To access the conference call via phone, please send a request to [email protected] . For those unable to participate in the live event, a webcast replay will be available for 90 days at invest.grainger.com .

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. At Grainger, We Keep the World Working® by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and value-added solutions delivered through innovative technology and deep customer expertise. Known for its commitment to service and purpose-driven culture, the Company reported 2024 revenue of $17.2 billion. For more information, visit www.grainger.com .

Visit invest.grainger.com to view information about the Company, including a supplement regarding 2025 second quarter results and additional Company information.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this communication, other than those relating to historical facts, are "forward-looking statements."

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In millions of dollars, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 4,554

$ 4,312

$ 8,860

$ 8,547 Cost of goods sold 2,799

2,618

5,395

5,185 Gross profit 1,755

1,694

3,465

3,362 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,077

1,045

2,115

2,044 Operating earnings 678

649

1,350

1,318 Other (income) expense:













Interest expense - net 20

20

41

41 Other - net (3)

(7)

(9)

(14) Total other expense - net 17

13

32

27 Earnings before income taxes 661

636

1,318

1,291 Income tax provision 153

146

310

304 Net earnings 508

490

1,008

987 Less net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 26

20

47

39 Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 482

$ 470

$ 961

$ 948















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 9.99

$ 9.54

$ 19.87

$ 19.20 Diluted $ 9.97

$ 9.51

$ 19.83

$ 19.13 Weighted average number of shares outstanding:













Basic 48.0

49.0

48.1

49.1 Diluted 48.1

49.2

48.2

49.3

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) (Unaudited)



As of

(Unaudited)



Assets June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 597

$ 1,036 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit

losses of $34 and $32, respectively) 2,472

2,232 Inventories - net 2,357

2,306 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 224

163 Total current assets 5,650

5,737 Property, buildings and equipment - net 2,107

1,927 Goodwill 365

355 Intangibles - net 267

243 Operating lease right-of-use 355

371 Other assets 193

196 Total assets $ 8,937

$ 8,829







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities $ 2

$ 499 Trade accounts payable 1,204

952 Accrued compensation and benefits 260

324 Operating lease liability 81

78 Accrued expenses 414

407 Income taxes payable 41

45 Total current liabilities 2,002

2,305 Long-term debt 2,341

2,279 Long-term operating lease liability 305

327 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 102

101 Other non-current liabilities 104

114 Shareholders' equity 4,083

3,703 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,937

$ 8,829

W.W. Grainger, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions of dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net earnings $ 508

$ 490

$ 1,008

$ 987 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Provision for credit losses 6

6

13

12 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 5

17

1

15 Depreciation and amortization 64

60

125

116 Non-cash lease expense 21

20

41

41 Stock-based compensation 23

23

35

34 Change in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (84)

(42)

(212)

(205) Inventories (25)

(5)

(19)

71 Prepaid expenses and other assets (14)

43

(33)

(42) Trade accounts payable 77

(18)

231

184 Operating lease liabilities (28)

(24)

(53)

(47) Accrued liabilities (18)

17

(60)

(18) Income taxes - net (143)

(169)

(37)

(62) Other non-current liabilities (15)

(7)

(17)

(14) Net cash provided by operating activities 377

411

1,023

1,072 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (175)

(76)

(300)

(195) Proceeds from sale of assets 4

-

4

1 Other - net 13

17

13

17 Net cash used in investing activities (158)

(59)

(283)

(177) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from debt 62

2

63

3 Payments of debt (1)

-

(503)

(17) Proceeds from stock options exercised -

1

2

10 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock awards (27)

(30)

(30)

(40) Purchases of treasury stock (226)

(244)

(507)

(512) Cash dividends paid (110)

(101)

(225)

(206) Other - net (1)

-

(1)

(1) Net cash used in financing activities (303)

(372)

(1,201)

(763) Exchange rate effect on cash and cash equivalents 15

(15)

22

(23) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (69)

(35)

(439)

109 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 666

804

1,036

660 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 597

$ 769

$ 597

$ 769

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP

FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with the non-GAAP financial measures as defined below. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Basis of presentation

The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO, which is part of our Endless Assortment segment. MonotaRO's results are fully consolidated, reflected in U.S. GAAP, and reported one-month in arrears. Results will differ from MonotaRO's externally reported financials which follow Japanese GAAP.

Adjusted gross profit , adjusted SG&A , adjusted operating earnings , adjusted operating margin , adjusted net earnings , adjusted diluted EPS

Exclude certain non-recurring items, like restructuring charges, asset impairments, gains and losses associated with business divestitures and other non-recurring, infrequent or unusual gains and losses (together referred to as "non-GAAP adjustments"), from the Company's most directly comparable reported U.S. GAAP figures (reported gross profit, SG&A, operating earnings, net earnings and EPS). The Company believes these non-GAAP adjustments provide meaningful information to assist investors in understanding financial results and assessing future performance as they provide a better baseline for analyzing the ongoing performance of its business by excluding items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Free cash flow (FCF)

Calculated using total cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company believes the presentation of FCF allows investors to evaluate the capacity of the Company's operations to generate free cash flow.

Daily sales

Refers to sales for the period divided by the number of U.S. selling days for the period.

Daily, constant currency sales

Refers to daily sales adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Daily, organic constant currency sales

Refers to daily sales excluding the sales of certain divested businesses in the comparable prior year period and changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

Foreign currency exchange

Calculated by dividing current period local currency daily sales by current period average exchange rate and subtracting the current period local currency daily sales divided by the prior period average exchange rate.

U.S. selling days:

2024: Q1-64, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-256

2025: Q1-63, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-255

2026: Q1-63, Q2-64, Q3-64, Q4-64, FY-255

As non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies' non-GAAP measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. This press release also includes certain non-GAAP forward-looking information. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of future restructurings, asset impairments, and other charges. Neither of these forward-looking measures, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures is not provided.

The reconciliations provided below reconcile GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures used in this release: daily sales; daily, constant currency sales; and free cash flow.

Sales growth for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (percent change compared to prior year period) (unaudited)



Q2 2025

Total Company High-Touch Solutions - N.A. Endless Assortment Reported sales 5.6 % 2.5 % 19.7 % Daily impact - % - % - % Daily sales(1) 5.6 % 2.5 % 19.7 % Foreign currency exchange(2) (0.5) % 0.3 % (3.4) % Daily, constant currency sales 5.1 % 2.8 % 16.3 % (1) Based on U.S. selling days, there was 64 selling days in Q2 2025 and Q2 2024. (2) Excludes the impact of year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Free cash flow (FCF) for the three months ended June 30, 2025 (in millions of dollars) (unaudited)



Q2 2025 Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 377 Capital expenditures (175) Free cash flow $ 202

Income statement adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions of dollars) (unaudited)



Q2 2025

Reported

Adjusted(2)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustment(1)

Adjusted

% of Net sales

Y/Y



























Earnings reconciliation:



















































SG&A $ 1,077

$ -

$ 1,077

23.6 %

23.6 %

3.1 %

4.7 % Operating earnings 678

-

678

14.9

14.9

4.5

2.0 Other expense - net (17)

-

(17)

0.3

0.3

30.8

30.8 Earnings before income taxes 661

-

661

14.6

14.6

3.9

1.4 Income tax provision(3) (153)

-

(153)

3.4

3.4

4.8

2.0 Net earnings 508

-

508

11.2

11.2

3.7

1.2 Noncontrolling interest(4) (26)

-

(26)

0.6

0.6

30.0

30.0 Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 482

$ -

$ 482

10.6 %

10.6 %

2.6 %

- %



























Diluted earnings per share: $ 9.97

-

$ 9.97









4.8 %

2.2 %



Q2 2024

Reported

Adjusted(2)

Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjustment(1)

Adjusted

% of Net sales

Y/Y



























Earnings reconciliation:



















































SG&A $ 1,045

$ (16)

$ 1,029

24.2 %

23.9 %

6.3 %

4.7 % Operating earnings 649

16

665

15.1

15.4

(1.8)

0.6 Other expense - net (13)

-

(13)

0.3

0.3

(18.8)

(18.8) Earnings before income taxes 636

16

652

14.8

15.1

(1.4)

1.1 Income tax provision(3) (146)

(4)

(150)

3.4

3.4

(5.8)

(3.2) Net earnings 490

12

502

11.4

11.7

-

2.4 Noncontrolling interest(4) (20)

-

(20)

0.5

0.5

-

- Net earnings attributable to W.W. Grainger, Inc. $ 470

$ 12

$ 482

10.9 %

11.2 %

- %

2.6 %



























Diluted earnings per share: $ 9.51

0.25

$ 9.76









2.5 %

5.2 % (1) Reflects restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024 of $15M and $1M in Grainger's HTS-N.A. segment and Other businesses, respectively. There were no non-GAAP adjustments for three months ended June 30, 2025. (2) Calculated on the basis of reported net sales for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024. (3) Reflects a tax benefit related to the restructuring costs incurred in the second quarter of 2024. The Company's reported and adjusted effective tax rates were 23.2% and 22.9% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively. (4) The Company has a controlling ownership interest in MonotaRO with the residual representing noncontrolling interest.

