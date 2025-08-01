Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
NNN REIT, Inc. Appoints Joshua P. Lewis Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NNN) ("NNN" or the "Company"), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Joshua P. Lewis has been appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer.

Mr. Lewis is responsible for leading the Company's real estate investments, including structuring, negotiation, and deal execution. Mr. Lewis has held roles of increasing responsibility within the Acquisitions team since joining the Company in 2008 and has served as Senior Vice President, Head of Acquisitions since August 2022. Prior to NNN, Mr. Lewis spent 13 years in the real estate capital markets and investment banking divisions at BofA Securities and its predecessor firms, where he held senior roles advising on and executing real estate financing transactions. Mr. Lewis is a cum laude graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a double major in finance and marketing. Mr. Lewis is a member of ICSC.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to welcome Josh to our executive team. During his long tenure with NNN, he has proven to be a pragmatic leader and a skilled negotiator who has played an important role in the growth of our portfolio. His understanding of our long-term strategy paired with his vast network within our target industries make him a valuable addition to the team steering NNN into the future."

About NNN REIT, Inc.

NNN REIT invests in high-quality properties subject generally to long-term, net leases with minimal ongoing capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2025, the Company owned 3,641 properties in 50 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 37.3 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded real estate investment trusts to have increased annual dividends for 36 or more consecutive years. For more information on the Company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

SOURCE NNN REIT, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
