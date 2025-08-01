Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Second Quarter 2025 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BYMA:GCLA) will host a webcast presentation on Tuesday, August 12, 2025 at 11:00 am Eastern Time (12:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Monday, August 11, 2025, after markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=F0Hu61zS

The webcast presentation will also be available at https://ir.grupoclarin.com

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts

In Buenos Aires:
Grupo Clarín S.A.
Samantha Olivieri
Tel: +54 11 4309 7104
Email: investors@grupoclarin.com

In New York:
Fig Corporate Communications
Camilla Ferreira | Marcella E. Dragone
Tel: +1 917 691 4047
Email: fig@fig.ooo

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín S.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/grupo-clarin-s.a.-to-host-webcast-presentation-to-discuss-second-quarter-2025-re-1055448

