

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY31.237 billion, or JPY21.94 per share. This compares with JPY23.993 billion, or JPY16.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to JPY326.400 billion from JPY335.357 billion last year.



Daiwa Securities Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



The company aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 44 per share, down from last year's JPY 56.



