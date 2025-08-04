

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oji Holdings Corp. (OJI.F) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first quarter of the year ending on March 31, 2026 was 5.157 billion Japanese yen or 5.57 yen per basic share compared to net income of 17.719 billion yen or 18.00 yen per basic share in the same quarter last year.



Quarterly net sales were 457.442 billion yen up from 438.097 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the year ending March 2026, the company projects profit attributable to owners of parent to be 65.00 billion yen or 69.50 yen per share, operating profit of 75.00 billion yen and net sales 1.900 trillion yen.



