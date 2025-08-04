

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG.L), a financial infrastructure and data provider, on Monday announced a share buyback programme of up to 1 billion pounds.



Purchases under the programme will begin immediately and conclude by December 19.



This announcement follows the company's interim results for the half-year ended June 30, released on July 31.



The purpose of the buyback is to reduce the Company's share capital.



Any purchases under the Buyback Programme will be conducted in line with the company's general authority to repurchase shares, granted at the May 1 AGM. Of the 53,060,997 shares authorised, 50,799,470 remain available following the completion of the Company's previous buyback with Morgan Stanley on June 13.



On Friday, London Stock Exchange closed trading 0.58% higher at 9,314 pence.



