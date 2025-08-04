

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $147.11 million, or $2.47 per share. This compares with $142.74 million, or $2.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $175.88 million or $2.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $771.33 million from $708.53 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.15 to $3.25 Full year EPS guidance: $12.95 to $13.05



