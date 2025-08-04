Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2025) - Nuclear Vision Limited (CSE: NUKV) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the renewal of five core prospecting licenses by the Botswana Ministry of Minerals and Energy. These licenses are central to the Company's uranium exploration efforts within the "Karoo" basin and have each been extended for a two-year term, through to 2027.

The renewals reinforce the Government of Botswana's commitment to responsible mineral development and underscore the country's stability and support for uranium exploration. Nuclear Vision also holds two additional licenses not yet up for renewal.

With renewed tenure, the Company is set to advance its exploration initiatives, including geological modeling, geophysical surveys, and targeted drilling.

"We're immensely grateful to the Government of Botswana for their continued partnership and for renewing our prospecting licenses," said Derrick Dao, Chief Executive Officer of Nuclear Vision. "This endorsement not only reaffirms the stability and investor-friendly nature of Botswana's mining regime, but also empowers us to sustain the strong pace of our exploration campaigns. With these licenses in place, our team can accelerate drilling and technical studies, unlocking the substantial uranium resources we believe lie beneath its surface and delivering long-term value for our shareholders and the communities in which we operate."

The Company further thanks its highly experienced mining team for their diligent efforts in preparing and submitting the renewal applications well ahead of the deadline, ensuring all documentation met the required criteria for approval.

Nuclear Vision Limited is an early-stage mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds the UA92 uranium project, consisting of 7 prospecting licenses totaling approximately 4,828km2 located in central Botswana. The Company also holds the Regnault Project located north-northeast of Chibougamau in the Province of Québec.

