

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) now projects sales growth of 2 to 3 percent from fiscal 2024 sales of $53.31 billion, implying sales between $54.38 billion and $54.91 billion. Previously, the company expected sales growth of 0 to 1 percent.



On average, 11 analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $54.11 billion for the year.



The company also now projects capital expenditures between at or below $1.0 billion for fiscal 2025, compared to the prior guidance of between $1.0 billion and $1.2 billion.



